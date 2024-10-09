Picture this: it’s a typical rainy day in Tofino. The misty rainforest looms outside, but as soon as you step into Ombré, the town’s newest Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, you’re transported. That’s what General Manager Eric Murdoch wants for his guests.

The sun-drenched room with big windows brings in a ton of natural light, highlighting the bright, turquoise, Tofino sunset-inspired decor. It feels like a warm, light breeze off the coast of Southern Europe — a welcome escape from the West Coast’s rainforest ruggedness.

Teaming up with head chef David Provencal — whom he first met at Tofino’s The Wolf in the Fog — Murdoch set out to bring something fresh and unique to the town.

“We wanted a place that’s transportive,” says Murdoch. “To take you from the dark rainforest to a beach somewhere in the Mediterranean or California.”

Thus, Ombre was born as the sister concept to Wolf in the Fog, officially opening its doors on July 15.

The menu centers around share-style small plates with a Mediterranean twist. Expect bright, produce-driven dishes that are light yet satisfying, paired with spritzy cocktails and a natural wine list featuring lesser-known regions like Slovenia, Georgia, and Greece. Of course, Murdoch notes, you’ll also find French, Italian, and Canadian wines on the list.

Murdoch’s top recommendation for diners is the marinated calamari, served with grilled cabbage, cannellini beans, and agrodolce, perfectly complemented by the house-made sourdough dipped in white wine jus.

Head chef David Provencal emphasizes the restaurant’s focus on sustainability and catering to diverse dietary needs. “We make everything in-house and aim for minimal waste,” he says. “In a town like this, where light and vegetarian food options are limited, we wanted to create something special.”

The carrot dish with vadouvan spice, labneh, puffed amaranth, and mint has quickly become a favourite for Provencal, along with the Brill Sole Crudo — local to Tofino and hard to come by, but a true standout for seafood lovers.

If brunch is more your style, Ombré’s Sunday menu is not to be missed.

The shakshuka, featuring poached eggs, tomatoes, roasted peppers, and crispy chickpeas, serves as a perfect bridge between brunch and dinner.

In true Ombré fashion, even the French toast—made with rhubarb, crème diplomat, and hazelnut—and the eggs Benedict, served on a croissant with pea pesto and mornay sauce, are elevated, designed to be light, bright, and bursting with flavour.

With the success of The Wolf in the Fog behind them, Murdoch and Provencal are poised to see Ombré become a hit, offering a fresh concept that Tofitians haven’t experienced before.

Ombré perfectly complements Tofino’s coastal vibe, with Mediterranean cuisine feeling like a natural fit for this beach town.

So, if you’re looking to be whisked away to the shores of the Mediterranean without leaving the West Coast, Ombré may be your new favourite spot.

Address: 311 Neill Street, Tofino

Phone: 250-725-0362

Instagram | Website