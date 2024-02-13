Site of former strip club could soon become Victoria's newest hotel

A proposal to build a 12-storey hotel across from the McPherson Playhouse is going to a public hearing next week.

The lot at 603 Pandora Avenue, on the corner of Government and Pandora streets, has been vacant since 2019, when a suspected arsonist allegedly set two fires and destroyed the Victoria Plaza Hotel and Monty’s Showroom.

The former hotel and strip club, according to historians, had changed identities throughout its century of existence, going from an Arabian Nights-themed hotel to a folk club and cocktail bar.

Now, Ocean Gates Developments, a Vancouver-owned development company, is looking to build a 12-storey Hampton by Hilton hotel designed by D’Ambrosio Architecture & Urbanism with a public plaza at the vacant lot.

The guiding principles of the development, according to the Hampton Victoria website, are to “Reinvest in Old Town, bringing new jobs and renewed vitality to the area … [d]evelop a budget-friendly hotel in partnership with an industry-leading brand … [and] design a landmark, environmentally sustainable building and new public plaza.”