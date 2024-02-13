Site of former strip club could soon become Victoria's newest hotel
A proposal to build a 12-storey hotel across from the McPherson Playhouse is going to a public hearing next week.
The lot at 603 Pandora Avenue, on the corner of Government and Pandora streets, has been vacant since 2019, when a suspected arsonist allegedly set two fires and destroyed the Victoria Plaza Hotel and Monty’s Showroom.
The former hotel and strip club, according to historians, had changed identities throughout its century of existence, going from an Arabian Nights-themed hotel to a folk club and cocktail bar.
Now, Ocean Gates Developments, a Vancouver-owned development company, is looking to build a 12-storey Hampton by Hilton hotel designed by D’Ambrosio Architecture & Urbanism with a public plaza at the vacant lot.
The guiding principles of the development, according to the Hampton Victoria website, are to “Reinvest in Old Town, bringing new jobs and renewed vitality to the area … [d]evelop a budget-friendly hotel in partnership with an industry-leading brand … [and] design a landmark, environmentally sustainable building and new public plaza.”
Those living within 200 metres of the site and the Victoria Downtown Residents Association land-use committee will have an opportunity to give their opinions and comments on Tuesday, February 20, at the Ambrosia Event Centre at 6 pm.
Ocean Gates Developments is expected to be submitted to the City of Victoria after the public hearing. Assuming the proposal is accepted, construction would start in 2025 and finish in 2027.
The Vancouver development company has owned the property since 2016 and has been working to redevelop it. The building’s fire and subsequent demolition in 2019, and the city’s need for more hotel rooms, the company states, is why it has increased the density from its initial 100-unit condo proposal to the new 198-room family-orientated hotel they have planned now.
The plan would require a rezoning of the property at 603 Pandora Avenue and an amendment to the Official Community Plan to allow for higher density.
The proponents will be holding a public consultation on the project at Ambrosia Event Centre at 638 Fisgard Street at 6 pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.