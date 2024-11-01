8 extra spooky events in Victoria this weekend: November 1 to 3
It’s a bonus Halloween weekend in Victoria, so make the most of your costume and keep the party going!
From drag shows and Latin dance parties to heavy metal milestones and Cumberland’s cozy arts festival, there’s something for every vibe and scene.
Whether you’re hitting the dance floor, rocking out, or soaking up the arts, Victoria has all you need.
Queen Priyanka
Join us for an unforgettable night with Queen Priyanka, the first winner of Canada’s Drag Race! Prepare for a dazzling performance at the Capital Ballroom, where the energy will be as fierce as her looks.
When: Friday, November 1; doors at 8 pm; show at 9 pm
Where: Capital Ballroom, 858 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $22.50 to $52.50 + applicable fees
Co[Lab] ft. Nikki Nair
Get hot on the dancefloor at NOOK with Nikki Nair mixing techno, UKG, jungle, experimental beats, and bass! The night will also feature support from local talents Rousz, Looting, and Spicy Cakes.
When: Saturday, November 2, 10 pm to 5 am
Where: 858 Yates Street
Tickets: $45 online
Adagore Halloween at the Artcade
Step into the bizarre world of mutant stuffies, yarn-gore, and interactive plushie-Borgs at Adagore Halloween. Featuring new mutant music machines, this unique experience is not to be missed!
When: Wednesday to Sunday, starting October 16 to November 3
Where: 706 Fort Street, Victoria
Tickets: $15; available at the door
KISS tribute band at Lucky Bar
Rock out with Rip N Destroy, an electrifying KISS tribute band, joined by Bad People (a Cramps tribute) and Party Animals (a Turbonegro tribute) for a night of high-energy performances.
When: Friday, November 1; starts at 7 pm
Where: Lucky Bar, 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $30 online + fees
Gross Misconduct 25th anniversary show
A 25-year milestone calls for a “metal” of honour. Vancouver-based metal band Gross Misconduct is celebrating a quarter-century in the metal scene.
When: Saturday, November 2; doors at 7 pm
Where: Lucky Bar, 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $20 online + fees
Día de los Muertos Latin Party
After Gross Misconduct, stick around to celebrate Día de los Muertos with DJ Alex King and guests spinning the best of reggaeton, Latin pop, Latin hits, electro-Latin, and more!
When: Saturday, November 2; doors at 10 pm
Where: Lucky Bar, 517 Yates Street, Victoria
Tickets: $10 in advance + applicable fees
The Woodstove Music & Arts Festival
Join the Woodstove Music & Arts Festival for three days of music, stories, poetry, theatre, stand-up comedy, workshops, dance, kids’ activities, and community spirit, hosted in historic venues across downtown Cumberland.
When: Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3
Where: Various venues in Cumberland
Tickets: See here
Pumpkin patch and corn maze
Pumpkin patches and corn mazes are basically synonymous with Halloween. So, embrace the spirit of autumn by exploring an enchanting corn maze or picking up the perfect pumpkin to carve into a goblin, ghoul, or something Halloween-y.
