10 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: June 14 to 16

Get ready for an exciting blend of shows this weekend!
The Royal and McPherson theatres will host a variety of tribute bands, the Fernwood neighbourhood will be transformed by a lively festival (complete with an afterparty at the Capital Ballroom), and an art battle a year in the making will conclude with a grand prize.
Explore these and more events below!
Fernfest at Fernwood Square
This is the best of Fernwood. Featuring live music, artisan markets, auctions, an abundance of food vendors, workshops, and so much more. Find the details here.
Where: Fernwood Square; various venues
When: Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16
Tickets: Free!
The Unofficial Fernfest Afterparty
Keep the party going after Fernfest with funk-jazz troubadours Downtown Mischief at the Capital Ballroom this Saturday night starting at 10 pm with DJs.
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, June 15; starts at 10 pm
Tickets: $25 online
Kevin James Thornton at the Capital Ballroom
Kevin James Thornton is bringing his hilarious, self-deprecating, and thoughtful one-man show to Victoria tonight. The filmmaker, comedian, and writer has been featured in The New Yorker and produced his own film (How To Get Here from There).
Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Friday, June 14; starts at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $32.50 to $49.50 online
Art Battle Regional Finals at the VEC
Winners from throughout the past year’s Art Battle season will take on each other for a spot in the Art Battle nationals in Toronto this summer.
Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
When: Friday, June 14; painting starts at 7 pm
Tickets: Between $25 to $28 online; $30 at the door
’80s Dance Party at the Capital Ballroom
DJ Brian St. Clair is bringing hits from the ’80s (and their music videos projected) to downtown Victoria this Friday.
Queen Kinda Magic at the Royal Theatre
See Queen (kinda) live! This tribute band is taking the stage after a successful tour last year, with the glitz, glamour, lights, and show that made Queen one of the biggest bands in the world. Hear all the hits this Friday!
Where: 805 Broughton Street, Victoria
When: Friday, June 14
Tickets: $48 to $78 online
Bowie Forever at the McPherson Playhouse
Everyone’s favourite and revered Starman is back (sort of) for a night dedicated to his amazing music this Friday in downtown Victoria. Bowie Forever is a tribute band dedicated to bringing the enthralling, artistic vision of Bowie to life once again.
Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Friday, June 14; doors at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $50.25 online
Completely Creedence at the Mcpherson Playhouse
It’s a weekend of tributes, as Completely Creedence completes the trinity of iconic ’70s bands with a night dedicated to the legendary American rock ‘n’ roll band Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Saturday, June 15; doors at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $55.25 online
Garden City Soul Club at the VEC
Get your boogie on at this all-vinyl, “dancers-only” event at the Victoria Event Centre this Saturday. It’s all Motown, funk hits, and deep cuts here.
Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, June 15; starts at 10 pm
Tickets: $15 at the door
Party N Bullsh*t at Lucky Bar
Check out this lively, energetic Saturday night dance party with DJs Low and Alex Davies featuring classic hits and deep hip-hop cuts.
Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, May 4, from 10 pm to 2 am
Tickets: At the door