EventsNews

10 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: June 14 to 16

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Jun 14 2024, 2:24 pm
10 awesome things to do in Victoria this weekend: June 14 to 16
@downtownmischief/Instagram | @gardencitysoulclub/Instagram

Get ready for an exciting blend of shows this weekend!

The Royal and McPherson theatres will host a variety of tribute bands, the Fernwood neighbourhood will be transformed by a lively festival (complete with an afterparty at the Capital Ballroom), and an art battle a year in the making will conclude with a grand prize.

Explore these and more events below!

Fernfest at Fernwood Square

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FernwoodNRG (@fernwoodnrg)

This is the best of Fernwood. Featuring live music, artisan markets, auctions, an abundance of food vendors, workshops, and so much more. Find the details here.

Where: Fernwood Square; various venues
When: Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16
Tickets: Free!

The Unofficial Fernfest Afterparty

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DownTown MisChief (@downtownmischief)

Keep the party going after Fernfest with funk-jazz troubadours Downtown Mischief at the Capital Ballroom this Saturday night starting at 10 pm with DJs.

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, June 15; starts at 10 pm
Tickets$25 online

Kevin James Thornton at the Capital Ballroom

Kevin James Thornton is bringing his hilarious, self-deprecating, and thoughtful one-man show to Victoria tonight. The filmmaker, comedian, and writer has been featured in The New Yorker and produced his own film (How To Get Here from There). 

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Friday, June 14; starts at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $32.50 to $49.50 online

Art Battle Regional Finals at the VEC

Winners from throughout the past year’s Art Battle season will take on each other for a spot in the Art Battle nationals in Toronto this summer.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
When: Friday, June 14; painting starts at 7 pm
Tickets: Between $25 to $28 online; $30 at the door

’80s Dance Party at the Capital Ballroom

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 80s Dance Party (@80sdanceparty)

DJ Brian St. Clair is bringing hits from the ’80s (and their music videos projected) to downtown Victoria this Friday.

Queen Kinda Magic at the Royal Theatre

See Queen (kinda) live! This tribute band is taking the stage after a successful tour last year, with the glitz, glamour, lights, and show that made Queen one of the biggest bands in the world. Hear all the hits this Friday!

Where: 805 Broughton Street, Victoria
When: Friday, June 14
Tickets: $48 to $78 online

Bowie Forever at the McPherson Playhouse

Everyone’s favourite and revered Starman is back (sort of) for a night dedicated to his amazing music this Friday in downtown Victoria. Bowie Forever is a tribute band dedicated to bringing the enthralling, artistic vision of Bowie to life once again.

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Friday, June 14; doors at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $50.25 online

Completely Creedence at the Mcpherson Playhouse

It’s a weekend of tributes, as Completely Creedence completes the trinity of iconic ’70s bands with a night dedicated to the legendary American rock ‘n’ roll band Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria
When: Saturday, June 15; doors at 7:30 pm
Tickets: $55.25 online

Garden City Soul Club at the VEC

Get your boogie on at this all-vinyl, “dancers-only” event at the Victoria Event Centre this Saturday. It’s all Motown, funk hits, and deep cuts here.

Where: 1415 Broad Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, June 15; starts at 10 pm
Tickets: $15 at the door

Party N Bullsh*t at Lucky Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucky Bar (@luckybaryyj)

Check out this lively, energetic Saturday night dance party with DJs Low and Alex Davies featuring classic hits and deep hip-hop cuts.

Where: 517 Yates Street, Victoria
When: Saturday, May 4, from 10 pm to 2 am
Tickets: At the door

GET MORE VICTORIA NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Listed
+ News

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop