Doughnut Vault has announced it will cease full-time operations at the end of the month.

The popular donut shop, which operated out of the Victoria Public Market, will close its full-time operations on June 29, but the owner says he is fulfilling remaining orders and is open to doing pop-ups in the future.

Andrew Furness, a welder-turned-baker, announced the closure on social media Monday afternoon. According to the post, “the negatives just started outweighing the positives.”

Doughnut Vault will continue selling doughnuts at the Victoria Public Market until June 29 from Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am to 3 pm, or until sold out. And if you’re at Habit, Rudi, and Level Ground, you can find its donuts there until they’re gone.

Looking ahead, the owner said he is exploring options for a small storage and kitchen space to facilitate monthly pop-ups throughout the city.

While Doughnut Vault will no longer operate daily, the owner plans to keep the business’s Instagram account active, providing updates on pop-up events and other news.

Doughnut Vault

Where: 1701 Douglas Street, Victoria

Instagram | Website