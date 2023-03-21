Cougar warning issued near popular tourist destination in Alberta Rockies

Alberta Parks has issued a cougar warning near a popular tourist destination in the Alberta Rockies.

The warning was issued on March 18 for the High Rockies Trail near the Blackshale Suspension Bridge.

“A cougar encounter occurred near the Blackshale Suspension Bridge,” the stated warning, which is in effect until further notice.

Although an advisory is in place for this area, cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region and at any time. Here are some tips to avoid a surprise encounter with a cougar:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for cougars and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Alberta Parks asks that people report all cougar sightings immediately to 403-591-7755.

The Blackshale Suspension Bridge was closed by Alberta Parks last month as it is not “designed to be open in winter due to snow load accumulation reducing the handrail height as well as the slip and fall hazard associated with an ice-covered deck and therefore the safety of users.”

Alberts Parks also added that the slope of the bridge deck at each end of the bridge is steep enough that it can become a hazard to users if it is icy.