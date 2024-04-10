5 Victoria bakeries you need to try at least once

Desserts are often considered the playful temptation at the end of the meal.
Well, we’re here to tell you there’s so much more to baking. Beyond mere indulgence, baking is an intricate art form, requiring most bakers to wake up at 4 am to get you those fresh baked goods first thing in the morning.
Victoria boasts a wealth of artisan bakers and bakeries perfecting the craft beyond cakes and sweets. From savoury loaves to tantalizing tarts, here are five Victoria bakeries you need to try at least once.
GoodSide Pastry House
Goodside Baking delights (and garners massive lineups) because of its delectable pastries, including éclairs, chocolate mousse domes, tarts, and signature cream puffs. It’s a haven for foodies seeking unexpected flavour combinations, such as pear with popcorn. Trust us, it works.
Where: 1805 Fort Street, Victoria
Fry’s Bakery
One of Victoria’s oldest bakeries serves wood-fired sourdough baked goods in a funky storefront in Victoria West. This sourdough bakery makes pastries, bread, focaccia the size of your head, and amazing Sunday sourdough pizza.
Where: 416 Craigflower Road, Victoria,
Working Culture Bread
Working Culture Bread is a sourdough-focused bakery crafting organic loaves from scratch daily since its 2020 opening. Rooted in the Rock Bay neighbourhood, it prioritizes Canadian grains and local ingredients, collaborating with Island producers whenever feasible. Now, it has amazing sandwiches!
Where: 2506 Douglas Street Victoria
Fol Epi
Fol Epi takes a modern spin on traditional French-inspired breads and pastries, sourcing premium organic (and Canadian!) ingredients. Its downtown location closed last year, but you can still visit its location in Victoria West!
Where: 398 Harbour Road #101, Victoria
Crust Bakery
The Crust is a cherished local gem and family-owned business led by chefs Tom Moore and Crystal Moore. The baked goods here are stylish yet unpretentious while being simple and delicious. From cronuts and croissants to tarts and custards, sink your teeth in and savour every bite — even the crust.
Where: 730 Fort Street, Victoria; 3535 Uptown Boulevard, Saanich