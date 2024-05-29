Iconic Victoria shoe store is closing after 53 years and here’s when the sale starts

Baggins Shoes, a longtime fixture in downtown Victoria known for its extensive Converse, Vans, and skate shoe collection, is closing its doors after over five decades of business.

“This decision didn’t come lightly,” co-owner Tara Savrtka told Daily Hive.

“Many factors [play a part in the closure] including but not limited to [the] cost of doing business, the rapid changes in downtown’s landscape, significant decrease in foot traffic since 2020 and interpersonal elements such as Glen Lynch, the original owner, wanting to move on to retirement.”

Established in 1969, Baggins Shoes stood out in Victoria’s shopping district with its brash decor and selection of marquee brands such as Doc Martens and Vans. According to Baggins, it offers one of the largest selections of Converse in the world.

The popular shoe store will close this fall.

Lynch, the founder and owner of Baggins Shoes, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the community, extending “a big thanks to our loyal Victorians and all the wonderful staff who’ve made this business great and kept me out of trouble over the years.”

For fans, Savrtka said Baggins Shoes is transitioning to an exclusively online model once the Johnson Street storefront closes.

After that, the Baggins brand will relocate to a new space on Government Street, which will support its e-commerce sales and house its custom print shop — customers will be able to pick up online shoe orders in person.

“We’ve been around for 53 years and plan to be around for 53 more, at least. We’re not closing, we’re just adapting to the times,” Lynch said in a press release announcing the Johnson Street shop’s closure.

“Part of the reason we’ve been around so long is because we see opportunity and act on it. We’ve adapted before and we’ll continue to thrive, just in a different way,” added Savrtka.

There will be no liquidation sale, but Savrtka told Daily Hive that shoppers can expect discounted items beginning June 3.

Where: 580 Johnson Street, Victoria