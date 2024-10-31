Discover Vancouver Island's backroads with BC's online map

If you’re hoping to play in Vancouver Island’s wild backcountry this fall, there are some hidden gems perfect for the off-roading enthusiast or a well-equipped trail lover.

Many of these service roads are hidden shortcuts that lead to hikes, lakes, and rivers often undiscovered by tourists. It’s part of what makes Vancouver Island such a thrill to explore — finding those secret spots that feel like your own little piece of the wild.

The BC government has an online map of all forest service roads on Vancouver Island and in the province with information about whether they’re open, closed, or dealing with environmental hazards. It also lists camping grounds and hiking trails.

It’s a great resource to check before heading into the backcountry to ensure that the route you’re taking is open.

These roads can vary greatly in condition. Some are closed during certain parts of the year under the Motor Vehicle Act, typically in winter or spring. Others may be impacted by washouts or weather-related hazards, making them temporarily impassable.

The BC government has also established important rules and best practices for navigating forest service roads. When two vehicles meet, those travelling “up” should yield to allow space for those heading downhill to pass safely.

If there’s no posted speed limit, the general rule for forest service roads is 80 kilometres per hour. But caution is key — especially on muddy or wet roads, where driving to the conditions matters more than speed.

Industrial trucks also regularly use these roads, often communicating by radio. Tuning into the appropriate frequency can help you stay aware of other vehicles sharing the route.

For Vancouver Island explorers, the BC government’s online map of forest service roads is a must-check resource. It provides real-time information on road closures, conditions, and environmental hazards so you can plan your backcountry route with confidence.

With files from Daily Hive Staff