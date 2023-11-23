EventsShoppingCurated

You can save up to 85% at a kitchenware blowout this week in Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Nov 23 2023, 10:20 pm
You can save up to 85% at a kitchenware blowout this week in Vancouver
ZWILLING® Canada/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Fri, November 17, 11:00am

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Homecoming: Fight Night in BC's Backyard

Fri, November 24, 6:00pm

Homecoming: Fight Night in BC's Backyard

The Big Elf Run

Sat, December 9, 1:00pm

The Big Elf Run

Gateway Theatre presents the Magic of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA

Thu, December 14, 7:30pm

Gateway Theatre presents the Magic of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If you’re a home and cookware fan, you’ll want to check out the massive Zwilling warehouse sale happening now. 

This week, shoppers can take advantage of huge savings on items marked down to 85% off. 

If you’re looking for some small stocking stuffers this Christmas, there are even some beauty accessories on sale, too. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZWILLING® Canada (@zwilling_ca)


The sale started Wednesday and is taking place until Sunday at the Vancouver Convention Centre. 

Shoppers are advised to bring their own bags as limited bags are available for sale. 

Happy shopping! 

Zwilling Warehouse Sale

When: 

  • Wednesday, November 22: 10 am to 8 pm 
  • Thursday, November 23: 10 am to 8 pm 
  • Friday, November 24: 10 am to 8 pm 
  • Saturday, November 25: 10 am to 7 pm 
  • Sunday, November 26: 10 am to 6 pm 

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East, East Exhibit Hall C – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ Listed
+ Shopping
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop