If you’re a home and cookware fan, you’ll want to check out the massive Zwilling warehouse sale happening now.

This week, shoppers can take advantage of huge savings on items marked down to 85% off.

If you’re looking for some small stocking stuffers this Christmas, there are even some beauty accessories on sale, too.

The sale started Wednesday and is taking place until Sunday at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Shoppers are advised to bring their own bags as limited bags are available for sale.

When:

Wednesday, November 22: 10 am to 8 pm

Thursday, November 23: 10 am to 8 pm

Friday, November 24: 10 am to 8 pm

Saturday, November 25: 10 am to 7 pm

Sunday, November 26: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East, East Exhibit Hall C – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free