Crowds inside the terminal building at Vancouver International Airport during the December 2022 snow disruptions. (Vancouver International Airport)

It may be a new year, but Vancouver International Airport is still working on the consequences of last month’s terrible snowstorm.

The major weather event halted hundreds of flights, stranded thousands of passengers, and caused a luggage nightmare for many.

Numerous passengers reported their bags as lost and said they had not heard from their airlines when their belongings would be returned.

Many people took to social media to share their experiences and said that getting through to those phone lines has been next to impossible due to the high call demand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Minielly / Nikon Ambassador (@craigminiellyphoto)



On Tuesday, YVR said it has been working with airlines to reunite bags with their owners.

Since December 28, there were about 2,500 bags stored at YVR.

“To clarify, the bags are not lost. They arrived on different flights than their passenger. So, it was a reunification process that included sorting and organizing bags, and then taking the steps to reunite it with the passenger,” a YVR representative explained.

Currently, there are about 1,500 bags, “and that number is not increasing, so indicates airlines are making steady progress,” the representative told Daily Hive.

YVR is encouraging travellers with lost luggage to make a claim with their airline so the airline can start the reunification process.

“In addition, passengers can come to the airport and speak with our Baggage Customer Support team stationed at Information Counters on Level 2, Domestic Arrivals as well as on Level 1, International Arrivals. These team members continue to assist our airline partners with answering questions and helping passengers locate their bags,” YVR advised.

Meanwhile, YVR said that for outbound baggage, nearly all luggage is processed on time and is departing alongside the passenger from the airport.