Massive line-ups at YVR could last into the night (VIDEOS)

The scene at YVR on Sunday, August 28 was chaotic as a staff shortage contributed to hours-long waits, and now YVR is saying the long lines could last into the evening.

In a statement to Daily Hive, YVR said its “aware that CATSA’s contracted security screening provider at YVR is experiencing a significant and unexpected staffing shortage today.”

Why are there long lines at YVR security?

Per a source employed at YVR, the “staff shortage” contributing to long wait lines at security checkpoints due to a soft strike by workers. They are taking job action against their employer, Allied Universal, a contractor hired by the Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority (CATSA) by calling in sick after a summer attendance incentive program ended.

YVR was not able to confirm whether the delays were due to job action and deferred to Allied Universal.

Daily Hive has reached out to CATSA and Allied Universal for more information and will update this story.

What’s YVR doing about the waits?

What it's like at YVR today. pic.twitter.com/EWIKd3yAsv — Sarah Rose (@SarahRoseWords) August 28, 2022

“Passengers continue to be processed through security screening but are experiencing longer than normal wait times at pre-board screening points,” said YVR.

“This is not the experience we want people to have at YVR and we apologize.”

Typically, there are 67,000 passengers per day at YVR on average and on Sunday, the number has been estimated at around 69,000.

YVR has brought in its Guest Experience team and additional Airport Authority staff to help travellers and support frontline security screening staff.

“While YVR has not experienced the same level of congestion as other airports in the past weeks, days like today demonstrate the importance of finding a long-term solution,” said YVR.

How many screening lines are open?

2 out of the 4 checkpoints are closed due staffing shortage. That line goes all the way to the fairmont hotel which is at the other end of the airport.

Seems like Catsa employees are on a strike. No heads up from yvr pic.twitter.com/4spYo01wao — Sandra (@sandrasmithyvr) August 28, 2022

At the airport, CATSA has 17 screening lines open throughout the terminal. Typically, there would be between 20 and 23 lines open with almost 70,000 passengers in the airport.

How early should travellers be arriving at the airport today to make their flights?

“We understand this issue may last into the evening, as a result for today we would recommend three hours for both domestic and international flights for now, and to stay tuned for any updates,” said YVR.

On social media, travellers and their families have reported wait times of up to four hours, leading to missed flights.

@yvrairport my brother just missed his flight even though he showed up 4 hours before the departure time.

Thanks 😑 — I live in a pineapple under the sea ! (@dentistcatlady) August 28, 2022

Are flights being held so that people can get through security and board?

Some airlines may be able to delay flights in some cases, but not all of them are delaying flights at this time. We would recommend you reach out to airlines directly to get that information.

@yvrairport Hey! How is it possible that you guys have one of the worst run airports in all of North America? Security line wrapped around the ENTIRE airport!

Consistency is key and you guys have consistently f****d me over. #vancouverairport pic.twitter.com/e75TZAmh2f — Kaleb Korol (@KalebKorol) August 28, 2022

For travellers, if you miss your flight, you should reach your airline directly for help getting rebooked. Contact CATSA with comments, questions, or complaints.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.