YVR Airport is experiencing flight delays this weekend

If you’re heading to the airport or plan to pick up a friend, better double-check the status of those flights. Vancouver International Airport (YVR) said on Saturday, June 24 that its experiencing delays this weekend and many flights are impacted.

YVR said that it’s experiencing constraints in the air navigation system, which is leading to some delays for flights arriving at the airport.

We are currently seeing some delays to flights arriving at YVR as constraints are being experienced in the air navigation system. We are working with our partners at NAV Canada and the airlines to get you on your way as safely and as quickly as possible. — YVR (@yvrairport) June 24, 2023

According to YVR’s Arriving Flights page, many flights are delayed while others are on time.

YVR said that it’s working with NAV Canada, an air navigation service provider, on the issue.

NAV Canada said in a statement to Daily Hive that a temporary ground delay program was put in place at YVR to address system capacity constraints due to unplanned absences.

Ground Delay Programs (GDPs) are used to safely regulate the flow of air traffic to a specific airport when arrival and departure demand exceeds the capacity for a period of time. GDPs can help maintain safety and ensure that airspace and airport infrastructure do not get overwhelmed or gridlocked by managing the flow of arrivals to an airport.

The company said it takes “any staffing-related Ground Delay Programs very seriously,” and says it works to mitigate them by forecasting, optimizing scheduling and bringing in additional resources.

“It is a company-wide priority to make every effort to support the anticipated increased traffic during busy travel seasons and we are committed to working with our employees and unions on this front,” said NAV Canada.

On social media, people shared how the news was affecting them and asked for more information from the airport.

@yvrairport what’s up with the ground stop? You going to tell us what is going on? — neptuak (@neptuak) June 24, 2023

@yvrairport my wife’s plane is sitting on the tarmac in Kelowna and they’re being told to deplane because yvr is shutting down operations. What’s going on? — J Johnston (@jntgl) June 24, 2023

Have you been affected by the airport delays?