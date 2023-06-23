Vancouverites have raised safety concerns about a busy crosswalk at the entrance to Granville Island after a video surfaced on Twitter showing heavy industrial vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians all trying to cross the intersection.

The crosswalk is located at Anderson Street Island and Park Walk. Jordan Ross posted the video earlier this month, asking if it was the worst crosswalk in the city.

“In addition to the blind corners, you’re really relying on the cross often on, not even both lanes on each side, but all four lanes stopping,” Ross said in the video.

The City of Vancouver told Daily Hive that support columns for the bridge beside the crosswalk pose a visibility challenge to motorists.

A commentator suggested in the Twitter thread authorities should install a pedestrian crossing signal with flashing lights at the crosswalk.

However, the City said that is unlikely to happen in the near future.

“This location has additional challenges due to the Granville Bridge support columns for the RRFB/signal to be visible to drivers as well as a very narrow sidewalk space to add the signal/RRFB poles,” the City said.

Authorities, however, have other improvement plans lined up this summer. These include replacing oversized crosswalk signage and adding a yellow border to the speed limit signage to improve visibility.

The design of the crosswalk to Granville Island is not the only one in Vancouver that’s raised concerns. The original tweet has generated a flurry of responses, with comments suggesting other accident-prone spots.

I always found that drivers are more willing to stop there, than say, 16th and Yukon bike route crosswalk- but it definitely could use improvements. — Oliver Kuehn (@oliverbikes) June 1, 2023

My vote is on Grandview Hwy at Broadway… pic.twitter.com/fFjrDCXhFE — Francis (@ctrain_rider) June 1, 2023

33rd and Arbutus Greenway is also pretty sketch… not as bad as Granville Island, but it’s up there! — Jaime Stein (@jaimestein) June 1, 2023

16th and laurel is trouble waiting to happen. People drive fast not paying attention to the crosswalk and kids have a tendency to run and play there. — Alex Bar 🇨🇦 (@alex_bar_mazal) June 2, 2023

The City said it receives 600 requests every year for new pedestrian signals, each taking around one to two years to complete. Therefore, it can only prioritize the most pressing locations first.

The crosswalk to Granville Island is ranked in the top 25 on the priority list.