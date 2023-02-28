"Expect adjustments": Delays and cancellations at YVR due to heavy snow

A major snowfall has led to frustrations at one of Canada’s busiest airports Tuesday morning. Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is reporting delays and some cancellations as a result of the snow, but urging passengers to be patient.

As of Tuesday morning, about a dozen flights were cancelled out of YVR, many of them going to destinations within the province or to parts of Western Canada like Calgary.

We are experiencing winter weather conditions with more snow accumulating than forecast, impacting visibility and time to safely de-ice aircraft. Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline or on https://t.co/1FdVwVJYyO before coming to the airport. pic.twitter.com/wQ1j5LMVlF — YVR (@yvrairport) February 28, 2023

Other flights, including several to the US, were delayed. However, despite the nightmare many passengers remember over the holiday season, there are many flights still taking off on time.

“Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is experiencing winter weather conditions with more snow accumulating than originally forecast. This is impacting both visibility and the amount of time required to safely de-ice aircraft for departure,” YVR said in a release Tuesday.

“We are working with airlines and our partners to ensure passengers and planes can safely get on their way, but passengers should expect adjustments to flight schedules,” it added.

This is a developing story.