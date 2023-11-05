NewsTransportationUrbanizedTravel News

A volcanic ash cloud caused delays and cancellations at YVR Airport

Irish Mae Silvestre
Nov 5 2023, 5:33 pm
From extreme weather to staff shortages, there are many reasons why your flight out of YVR Airport might be delayed or cancelled. But here’s a new one: a volcano all the way in Russia disrupted some passengers’ travel plans.

On November 5, YVR Airport tweeted that volcanic ash was causing a small number of delays and cancellations.

A representative for YVR Airport stated, “Late in the evening of November 4 and into the morning of November 5, a volcanic ash cloud appeared off the coast of Vancouver from a volcano that erupted in Russia on Wednesday. This ash cloud affected some arrivals and departures at YVR.”

They added, “Approximately twenty flights experienced changes to their schedules during this time.

Those affected are being asked to contact their airline regarding specific flight schedules.

Thankfully, for those with travel plans today, it appears that the skies have cleared.

The Klyuchevskaya volcano, located in Russia’s Kamchatka region, is considered one of the world’s most active volcanoes, according to The Moscow Times. It started spewing an ash column on Wednesday, leading authorities to shut down schools nearby and send out an aviation alert.

