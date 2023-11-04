Most people would probably try to avoid a crowded train if they could, but people willingly boarded one to party at Vancouver’s “first ever” rave on the SkyTrain.

The party kicked off on Friday at a secret location with BC’s very own Juno Award-winning DJ Felix Cartal. The day before, he posted a cryptic video on Instagram with the caption, “Text TRAIN to the number if you’re in Vancouver and wanna roll.”

“Yo, if you live in Vancouver, we’re gonna try a pop-up tonight,” he said. “So it’s gonna be a little bit different. If you want the starting location and time, text this number, and we’ll send it a few hours before.”

It looks like several partygoers with a sense of adventure had texted the number to find out about the party’s mystery location because the following day, Felix Cartal posted a video of the event on Instagram. In the short clip, he can be seen manning the deck as he’s surrounded by people dancing in a crowded and dimly lit train.

“Can’t believe we did that Vancouver. no words. thank you 🙏🏻 ❤️🚆,” he stated in the caption.

Reddit user joegphoto shared a picture of the DJ at work.

One user stated, “I knew someone who was there: they said they [met] at 9 pm at a specific station (I can’t recall which one) and rode it down to Waterfront.”

Another stated that the starting point was at New Westminster station.

One commenter said that TransLink wasn’t aware of the event on the SkyTrain until a few hours before it started.

Daily Hive has reached out to TransLink, and a representative stated that they’re looking into it.

Felix Cartal is currently on tour with upcoming stops in Las Vegas, Montreal, San Diego, Vancouver, Buffalo, and Minneapolis.

