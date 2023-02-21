NewsCrime

Youth stabbed near Metrotown while a suspect remains at large

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 21 2023, 8:15 pm
Youth stabbed near Metrotown while a suspect remains at large
Near the area where the stabbing occurred. (Google Maps)

A teen boy was stabbed near Metrotown, which has led to a Burnaby RCMP investigation.

The incident occurred on the Family Day stat holiday just after 5:30 pm when a victim of a stabbing ran into a business near the 4500 block of Central Boulevard. The victim told staff an unknown man stabbed him.

Frontline Burnaby RCMP officers responded to the weapons call. Police initially secured the scene and detained someone in the area, but that person was released without being charged.

The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Burnaby RCMP told Daily Hive that the investigation is ongoing and that the suspect, who has yet to be identified, “remains outstanding.”

Someone who goes by @Metrotowner on Twitter witnessed a police action, which may be related to the stabbing, and described it as a “Wild West saloon scene.”

Based on the information available and the victim suggesting that they did not know who stabbed them, there’s a chance that the Metrotown incident was a stranger attack.

This incident may bring back memories of another stabbing at Metrotown in December 2021, when a woman was stabbed before succumbing to her injuries at a hospital. However, unlike the recent incident, the victim and suspect were known to each other.

 

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.