You can get a free McDonald's cheeseburger if you spend $1

Sep 18 2021, 10:05 am
If your ears perked up at the sound of “free cheeseburgers,” then listen up: McDonald’s Canada is giving away cheeseburgers.

Of course, there’s no such thing as a free lunch, so here’s the catch – this deal is good only for new users of the McDonald’s app.

If they spend $1, they get a free cheeseburger.

 

The promotion announcement coincides with Cheeseburger day on Saturday, September 18.

So if you’ve never tried the app before, then you can net yourself a free cheeseburger with your first order.

