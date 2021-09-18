You can get a free McDonald's cheeseburger if you spend $1
If your ears perked up at the sound of “free cheeseburgers,” then listen up: McDonald’s Canada is giving away cheeseburgers.
Of course, there’s no such thing as a free lunch, so here’s the catch – this deal is good only for new users of the McDonald’s app.
If they spend $1, they get a free cheeseburger.
The promotion announcement coincides with Cheeseburger day on Saturday, September 18.
So if you’ve never tried the app before, then you can net yourself a free cheeseburger with your first order.