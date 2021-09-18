If your ears perked up at the sound of “free cheeseburgers,” then listen up: McDonald’s Canada is giving away cheeseburgers.

Of course, there’s no such thing as a free lunch, so here’s the catch – this deal is good only for new users of the McDonald’s app.

If they spend $1, they get a free cheeseburger.

get u someone who looks at u like i look at my phone while ordering a cheeseburger 🍔 pic.twitter.com/Qitx2QYkFW — McDonald’s🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) September 18, 2021

The promotion announcement coincides with Cheeseburger day on Saturday, September 18.

So if you’ve never tried the app before, then you can net yourself a free cheeseburger with your first order.