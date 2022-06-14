A popular waterfall destination in Yoho National Park won't open yet

A popular hiking destination for British Columbians and Albertans won’t open on time this year, thanks to a heavy snow pack lingering in the area.

Yoho National Park has announced on Facebook that due to lingering winter conditions, the Yoho Valley Road will remain closed until further notice. The road is snowbound and subject to avalanche hazards.

The park added that the Takkakaw Falls day-use area and campground will be inaccessible until the road reopens.

Reservations for backcountry camping in the Yoho Valley and Little Yoho Valley between June 17 and 23 will be cancelled.

Reservations between June 24 and 30 may be cancelled if conditions do not improve. Parks Canada will communicate with reservation holders by June 17 to confirm their status.

Access to the Little Yoho Valley via Emerald Lake is not recommended. Trails are covered in deep unsupportive snow and avalanche hazard remains on all aspects above 2,000 metres, according to park officials.

If you had plans to do a little hike to the iconic falls, it’s best you wait until next month.

The falls have a total height of 373 metres (1,224 feet), making them the second tallest waterfall in Canada.