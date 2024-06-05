Summer Zen: Win a huge YYOGA and Oakberry prize package (CONTEST)

Long summer days of sunshine and fun are almost here, and it’s the perfect season to make time for wellness!

YYOGA wants you to put yourself first this summer with the perfect morning yoga practice to start your day. That’s why the yoga studio is bringing back its 10-class pack at an amazing price during its summer promotion.

You can make the most of 10 yoga classes for just $170, a savings of $45. That works out to $17 per class!

The YYOGA promotion ends on July 3, so whether you’re an avid practitioner or a first-time yogi, make sure to buy your class pack before then. It’s a great opportunity to stay active!

To celebrate, we’re giving away two 10-class packs, $300 in Oakberry gift cards, and a swag bag. Simply enter the contest below for your chance to win.

The beauty of this class pack is that it’s valid for three months from the date of purchase, and you can use it for any class you like. This includes hatha, flow, yhot, yin, power, and more.

Summer 10 Class Pack is valid at all locations for in-studio classes and/or virtual Live Studio Feeds. The pack is not eligible for a refund, transfer, hold, or extension, and mat and towel rentals are not included.

YYOGA is operating its studio experience at all four convenient Lower Mainland locations with heated classes, infrared saunas, lounges, and props.

So don’t delay — pick up your summer class pack today. Namaste!

Prize

A 10-class pack for YYOGA for you and a friend valued at $340 ($170 each).

Two Oakberry $150 gift cards and an Oakberry swag bag

Contest

To enter for your chance to win, do the following:

1. Follow @yyoga and @oakberry.ca on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on June 12, 2024. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter.

