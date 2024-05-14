Metro Vancouver health clinics bring personalized touch to health journey

A shared passion for enhancing lives. For the team at Prosper Health & Rehab, this is what motivates them to help their patients.

The multidisciplinary clinic is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its first location opening in Vancouver in 2019, and according to co-founder Dr. Kirtpaul Sandhu, they’re just getting started.

“We provide personalized care to significantly improve the well-being and recovery of patients,” Sandhu tells Daily Hive. “Whether you’re recovering from an injury or aiming for overall well-being, Prosper Health is dedicated to providing professional, compassionate care for positive and lasting results.”

Prosper Health has two locations — one in Surrey and one in Vancouver — that provide several services including physiotherapy, chiropractic, massage therapy, acupuncture, clinical counselling, and kinesiology.

The clinic also specializes in therapies including pelvic floor, concussion, vestibular, pain, compression, shockwave, Class IV Cold Laser therapy, and TMJ. And for patients who don’t have extended health insurance plans, they offer relaxation massages provided by massage therapy students at discounted rates.

“As a therapist-owned clinic, we bring a personalized touch to our patients’ health journey,” explained Sandhu, who founded Prosper Health with physiotherapist Sanket Sharma. “We provide tailored treatment plans which guide the patient toward optimal health and go the extra mile to ensure patients have all the information.

“We aim to foster a sense of trust and comfort in the patient while empowering them to take an active role in their healing process.”

All Prosper Health treatments are compatible with major insurance policies and MSP, and are delivered by licensed practitioners.

“We accept and direct bills to ICBC and WCB for any motor vehicle accident and/or work-related injuries,” added Sandhu. “The approved treatments are provided to the patients at no cost. We also offer convenient and easy direct billing of patients’ extended health insurance plans.

“As long as the plan allows direct insurance billing, the patients can count on our team to take care of billing so that they do not have to worry about submitting receipts on their own.”

Prosper Health is made up of nearly 50 team members who are involved in the community at events like Run Surrey Run and The Lapu Lapu festival. The clinic is also a proud member of both the Vancouver Sunset BIA and the Fleetwood BIA.

“Our team finds great satisfaction in witnessing the positive impact their work has on the patients’ lives,” Sandhu shared. “Knowing that they’re making a difference in someone’s quality of life, helping them regain mobility, and enhancing them to live without constant discomfort is incredibly fulfilling. Seeing the patients achieve their goals brings a sense of accomplishment and joy to the therapists.”

Address: 6176 Fraser St, Vancouver

Address: 15373 Fraser Hwy, Surrey

