YYOGA readies for growth with new franchising opportunities

Daniel Chai
|
Jul 11 2024, 6:05 pm
YYOGA readies for growth with new franchising opportunities
YYOGA/Submitted

Canada’s original network of yoga studios is gearing up to grow again, and it’s looking for new partners to join the team.

Vancouver-based YYOGA recently unveiled franchising opportunities where interested entrepreneurs can join as owners.

According to CEO and founder Terry McBride, inspiring leaders and people passionate about yoga are what the fitness and wellness company is looking for.

 

“Sixteen years ago, our founding studios opened with the intention of making the world a better place,” said McBride in a statement online. “With the help of some incredible partners, we set out to create places for our guests to disconnect, go inward and feel like they belong.

“I’m excited to share that our next chapter includes growth through franchise partnerships as we look to expand our network of studios.”

YYOGA

YYOGA/Submitted

Building a community is part of the ethos of YYOGA, which has served over 405,000 people and hosted nearly 500,000 classes so far. The company has also supported over 8.5 million visits during its 16-year history.

According to YYOGA, its model includes “guidance and strategies representing all areas including site selection, build-out and construction, operations, marketing, programming, teacher recruitment, IT, analytics and finance.”

“Our highly experienced leadership team supports you at every stage of your journey,” YYOGA told Daily Hive. “From site selection to promoting your location, we’ll be by your side to help set you up for success.”

YYOGA

YYOGA/Submitted

Those interested in owning a YYOGA can reserve their region and request additional information online before speaking to the franchise development team.

“We’re looking for incredible leaders, passionate about wellness who have a natural talent to uplift and inspire others to be healthier and happier with the help of yoga,” added McBride online. “We believe when you feel more connected to yourself, you make better choices for you and your community.”

