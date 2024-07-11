YYOGA readies for growth with new franchising opportunities

Canada’s original network of yoga studios is gearing up to grow again, and it’s looking for new partners to join the team.

Vancouver-based YYOGA recently unveiled franchising opportunities where interested entrepreneurs can join as owners.

According to CEO and founder Terry McBride, inspiring leaders and people passionate about yoga are what the fitness and wellness company is looking for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYOGA | mindful movement (@yyoga)

You might also like: We checked out the free Vancouver group aiming to make the city friendlier

I tried cold plunging for the first time and here's my honest review

"Is this a joke?" New Hula Hoop Combat fitness studio leaves residents confused

“Sixteen years ago, our founding studios opened with the intention of making the world a better place,” said McBride in a statement online. “With the help of some incredible partners, we set out to create places for our guests to disconnect, go inward and feel like they belong.

“I’m excited to share that our next chapter includes growth through franchise partnerships as we look to expand our network of studios.”

Building a community is part of the ethos of YYOGA, which has served over 405,000 people and hosted nearly 500,000 classes so far. The company has also supported over 8.5 million visits during its 16-year history.

According to YYOGA, its model includes “guidance and strategies representing all areas including site selection, build-out and construction, operations, marketing, programming, teacher recruitment, IT, analytics and finance.”

“Our highly experienced leadership team supports you at every stage of your journey,” YYOGA told Daily Hive. “From site selection to promoting your location, we’ll be by your side to help set you up for success.”

Those interested in owning a YYOGA can reserve their region and request additional information online before speaking to the franchise development team.

“We’re looking for incredible leaders, passionate about wellness who have a natural talent to uplift and inspire others to be healthier and happier with the help of yoga,” added McBride online. “We believe when you feel more connected to yourself, you make better choices for you and your community.”