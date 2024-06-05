I tried cold plunging for the first time and here's my honest review

A new wellness trend is making waves (literally) in a parking lot.

Located behind a business through an alleyway entrance, Gatherwell has transformed an ordinary backlot into a wellness retreat, offering cold plunges to Vancouverites.

“We wanted a social wellness place in our neighbourhood,” said Jonathan Chawla, founder of Gatherwell. “There’s very few spaces where people can go meet strangers, not drink alcohol, and do something that’s good for their body.”

I’ve never taken a cold plunge before nor felt compelled to sit in a tub of freezing water. However, when the opportunity presented itself, I couldn’t say no, as I’m always up for a challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIFT | VANCOUVER WELLNESS COMMUNITY (@shift.together)

Cold water immersion, often called cold plunging, has gained popularity recently due to its supposed health benefits. Gatherwell offers guided and self-guided cold plunges designed to improve both mental and physical health, according to Chawla.

“It’s got a lot of physical benefits: you sleep better, you have increased focus, increased mood, and increased endorphins,” said Chawla.

Although the scientific evidence regarding cold plunges isn’t exactly cut and dry — and experts have warned about the risks of cold hazards — this enthusiast finds the personal benefits to be invaluable.

Beginning at $22 a session, the facility is equipped with several temperature-controlled plunge pools maintained at varying degrees for you to choose from. It also has a sauna available for all members.

Now, on to the plunging!

First impression

The first thing I noticed when I stepped into Gatherwell was the unique location.

The entrance is located in a back alley between West 8th and West Broadway, surrounded by local businesses and apartment buildings.

Gatherwell has completely transformed the back parking lot into an oasis with green turf, wooden back panels, and lounge chairs around a fireplace.

The plunge

It. Is. SO. Cold.

Okay, now that my obvious review is over, let’s get into the actual plunge.

When I first entered, Chawla greeted me and reviewed the experience and what I could expect from cold plunging. At this point, my anxiety was running high — my body and the cold exactly don’t get along.

I was then guided into the sauna to warm up my body for 10 to 15 minutes. According to Chawla, the sauna helps stimulate flow and improve circulation. It is also a space for community.

“The biggest part of this is the social experience,” said Chawla, speaking to the community aspect that Gatherwell hopes to achieve. “I really wanted to create a space where you can go when you’re lonely.”

After the sauna, I was directed to rinse off before entering their coldest tub, set at 3.1°C — only a few degrees above freezing!

One of their team members, AV, guided me through my experience, beginning with breathing exercises. Their energy calmed and eased my nerves as I prepared for the big plunge.

On my fourth inhale, I stepped into the tub, exhaling as I lowered my body.

Oh boy, was it cold.

My body immediately went into a tense shock that lasted for the first 20 seconds. After reminding myself that I was safe and secure — per AV’s instructions — my body began to relax and ease into the cold. All I could focus on was my breathing.

I felt so alive and alert but also very fragile and scared. I lasted 45 seconds before I was convinced that my toes would freeze solid.

Alternating between hot and cold temperatures was immediately felt. It hits you like a truck, heightening all of your senses.

Cold plunging is both a mental and physical experience. I was doing my best to encourage myself mentally to push through the cold and stay still while trying not to focus too much on what my body was feeling physically.

Post-plunge

After jumping out, I immediately ran towards the sun and started moving my body, trying desperately to warm it up.

Chawla then offered me a robe and hot tea, and we sat with other community members and chatted around the fire. Guests are encouraged to warm up in this area with tea and card games.

Every aspect of Gatherwell seems to reinforce a sense of community and connectedness. According to Chawla, this simple gathering spot fosters relationships, allowing people to share their experiences and build connections. They also host events to nurture and sustain this sense of belonging for both new and recurring members.

I sat with some first-timers and a few people who have experience in plunging. One visitor detailed her experiences of plunging back in Sweden, while another spoke on the benefits of cold water immersion.

Would I do it again?

Absolutely.

As soon as I got out, all I wanted to do was go back in.

Though initially hesitant, my fear quickly dissipated after realizing how doable the plunge was and how invigorated I felt coming out of the tub.

Would you dare to cold plunge? Let us know in the comments below.