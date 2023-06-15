Stretch of Yew Street in Kitsilano to be car-free for pedestrians this summer

The northernmost two city blocks of Yew Street in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood will be temporarily converted into a pedestrian-only corridor this summer.

In a memo to Vancouver City Council earlier this month, City of Vancouver staff state the pilot project will close Yew Street to vehicles between West 1st Avenue and Cornwall Avenue.

This turns the local street into a walking corridor towards Kitsilano Beach Park, and according to the City, the move is supported by the restaurants and retail businesses that front this short segment of the street.

With commercial uses lining a portion of Yew Street, it is already a popular walking corridor between the beach area and the retail strip on West 4th Avenue.

Notable businesses on this segment of Yew Street include Chewies Smoke & Oyster Bar, Lucky Taco, Cafe Zen On Yew, CM Chicken, Kitsilano Natural Foods, The King’s Head Public House, The Cider House, Kits Market, Viva Cafe & Bakery, Kibune Sushi, Paradiso Italian Gelato, Nook, and Local Public Eatery.

Businesses on Yew Street will still be able to conduct vehicle loading activities in the mornings on weekends and before evening on weekdays.

“The unique feature of the Yew Open Street Pilot is that it will allow loading activity in the morning and early afternoon, but allow the same space to be used for walking, rolling, and gathering in the evening. This shared use is planned to be coordinated using primarily signage rather than daily operational interventions such as a moving barricade or utilizing traffic management personnel,” state City staff.

To accommodate the Yew Street closure, vehicle traffic on York Avenue between Yew Street and Vine Street will be reversed from one-way eastbound to one-way westbound.

The temporary Yew Street closure for its conversion into a pedestrian-only corridor will begin in late June 2023. City staff are aiming to conduct this pilot project for at least a month.