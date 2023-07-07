Yaletown nightclub staff forcibly confined, injured in armed robbery (VIDEO)

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a serious incident involving an armed robbery at a Yaletown nightclub.

Police have released security footage of a man who may have more information about the armed robbery, which included forcible confinement at a Yaletown nightclub this April.

An investigation began on April 9, after two suspects entered the club, which hasn’t been named, after hours.

The suspects threatened staff with a gun and knife and stole $25,000 in cash.

A release from the Vancouver Police Department says that during the “takeover-style robbery,” six victims had their hands zap-strapped and were forcibly confined.

“One victim was seriously assaulted and suffered a life-altering injury.”

#VPDNews: #VPD is releasing security footage of a man who may have information about an armed robbery and forcible confinement at a Yaletown nightclub in April, and are asking the man, or anyone who knows him, to call police at 604-717-2541. https://t.co/T1TvtW5IIh pic.twitter.com/k8ZdSm3Lua — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 7, 2023

Investigators have now identified several suspects, but police are seeking additional evidence before charges can be recommended to Crown counsel.

“We believe this man was present at the nightclub at the time of the offence and could have important information that could assist us in completing the investigation,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

“We want to speak with this man to find out what he knows.”

Anyone with more information can call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.