Patrons threatened with a large knife in New Westminster restaurant

Officers responded to a wild scene in New Westminster earlier this week when a man allegedly brandished a large knife and threatened patrons at a restaurant.

The situation unfolded on July 2 at around 8 pm when the New Westminster Police Department responded to a 911 call from a man inside a restaurant in the Victoria Hill area.

Officers learned that a man allegedly took a large knife from the kitchen area and was “threatening individuals inside the restaurant.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a man matching the 911 caller’s description of the suspect. Officers then spoke to the suspect and de-escalated the situation, eventually convincing him to drop the knife. The suspect then followed police instructions, and he was arrested without incident.

The New West Police Department has named the suspect as 39-year-old James Hamelin. He has since been charged with three offences, including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief.

New Westminster Police Sergeant Andrew Leaver said the knife incident shook up restaurant patrons.

“This suspect’s behaviour caused people inside this restaurant considerable fear,” he said.

“Staff did the right thing by not engaging the male directly and ensuring the personal safety of themselves and their patrons.”

Police are now looking to connect with anyone in the restaurant who may have fled the area before police arrived.

If you were impacted, you can find more information about the incident here.