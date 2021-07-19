VPD investigating suspicious assault on woman in Yaletown

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is investigating what they call a suspicious encounter in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood.

The VPD received a report that a woman was approached by a man in a white SUV when she was asked if she needed a ride.

At some point during this encounter, an altercation ensued and resulted in the woman being injured.

According to the VPD, the woman was pushed to the ground, and she ended up injuring her leg.

The VPD is asking residents in Yaletown to call 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious, or if they have any additional information.

An Instagram story was circulating on Monday morning which shared many of the details that the VPD had revealed, but it is not yet known if the two incidents are connected.

The post details that a woman reported five men in a white truck who began harassing her.

According to the Instagram story, a man came out and tried to grab the woman. After she told the man to leave her alone, she claims the man tried to drag her down the street and force her into the vehicle.

Daily Hive has reached out to the VPD for more information.