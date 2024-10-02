WWE is holding expensive, bougie brunch in Vancouver

The WWE is offering fans in Vancouver a special chance to mingle with their favourite athletes.

A fancy Survivor Series Superstar Brunch has been announced for late November, during which fans can eat breakfast with some of their favourite wrestlers. The only catch: it’s not cheap.

Tickets to the all-you-can-eat brunch start at $350 per person. That price does not include a ticket to the actual Survivor Series: War Games event later that night.

The brunch’s advertisement promotes three main benefits: the chance to interact with WWE superstars, a premium buffet that includes unlimited beverages, and an “event exclusive souvenir.”

In the promotional materials, there is no mention of which stars will be attending.

The swanky brunch will be held from 9:30 am to 11 am on November 30. The Survivor Series: War Games will take place at Rogers Arena that night, marking the first time the WWE has held a premier event in Vancouver.

The city’s reaction to the event has been massive, as ticket prices have soared through the roof. The cheapest re-sale ticket costs more than $250, and that’ll get you near the very back row of the stadium.

Together, for a cheap ticket to the event and a spot at brunch, you’ll pay more than $600.

While expensive, this is a very special event. It’s just the third time the WWE Survivor Series has been held north of the border. Montreal played host in 1997, and Toronto did so as well in 2016.