WWE's Chelsea Green rocks incredible Canucks outfit at Vancouver show

Chelsea Green returned home in style at WWE Smackdown in Vancouver. The 32-year-old pro wrestler from Victoria, BC, rocked a blue and green Vancouver Canucks-themed outfit in front of a packed crowd at Rogers Arena on Friday.

“Vancouver, I’m home! I cannot tell you how good it is to be back,” Green told the crowd before her untelevised match against Bianca Belair.

Green, who we profiled back in 2018, starred on the local indie wrestling scene before making it big in WWE.

She didn’t win her homecoming match, but Green perfectly played the role of heel afterward. Green’s character turned on the crowd after her match, calling Vancouver a “miserable place,” in a video captured by Ben Lypka of SlamWrestling.net.

“I did what my buddy Luongo did and I moved to the most magical place on Earth, Florida!” she told the crowd. “From this day forward, I want the record to show that I will be announced as Chelsea Green from the United States of America!”

Despite the heel turn, there were plenty of local wrestling fans happy to see Green star in the ring. Among them appeared to be Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini and Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, who were photographed with the WWE star.

@ImChelseaGreen What every #Canucks fan dreams of doing to the Toronto Maple Leafs pic.twitter.com/9180thVxlI — Alex McIntyre (@McalexMcintyre) January 7, 2024

Green turns heel on Vancouver, just buried the Canucks too 😂 pic.twitter.com/9IOOJ5kcX9 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 6, 2024

Green didn’t provide the only Canucks content in the event, as Logan Paul took a shot at the local team while trash-talking Canadian wrestler Kevin Owens.

“Let’s be honest. Y’all thought a Canadian could ever have the United States Championship?” Paul said. “The United States Championship? Kevin, brother, you beating me for the US title is like the Canucks winning a Stanley Cup. It’s never going to happen!”