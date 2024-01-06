Logan Paul takes major shot at Canucks during WWE Smackdown

Any Vancouver Canucks supporters who considered themselves Logan Paul supporters may be rethinking that choice this morning.

Paul, famous for several things such as YouTube, boxing, and his more recent professional wrestling venture, was in Vancouver last night for the WWE Smackdown. The current holder of the WWE United States Championship belt wasn’t afraid to trash-talk Canadian wrestler Kevin Owens, and made sure to throw in a shot at the Canucks while doing so.

“Let’s be honest. Y’all thought a Canadian could ever have the United States Championship?” Paul asked the crowd at Rogers Arena. “The United States Championship? Kevin, brother, you beating me for the U.S. title is like the Canucks winning a Stanley Cup. It’s never going to happen!”

ok look @LoganPaul , you’ve gone too far, we don’t need this in Vancouver right now, you might be effecting contract talks with Pettersson pic.twitter.com/N0Agrw652W — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) January 6, 2024



Much to the delight of the Vancouver crowd, Paul was knocked to the ground by Owens just seconds later. As it turns out, the shot delivered from Owens may have actually stung Paul, as he made serious contact with him.

Logan Paul got cracked by Kevin Owens 😳 pic.twitter.com/SUBgNx2sny — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 6, 2024



As far as Paul’s comments about the Canucks are concerned, he may have had more of an argument in past seasons. The 2023-24 version of the Canucks are a much different team, as head coach Rick Tocchet has helped lead them to a 24-11-3 record through 38 games, good enough for fifth in league standings. While it remains to be seen if they have what it takes to go on a lengthy playoff run, there is no doubt that they have improved dramatically from what they were in years past.