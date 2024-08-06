Worst Delta crash spots revealed including this popular intersection

The Delta Police Department has revealed some interesting data regarding the most crash-prone areas in the Metro Vancouver city, in 2023.

Delta Police calls the areas it revealed in a post on X Delta’s 2023 collision hotspots, and it includes a popular intersection known for Canucks postgame celebrations.

“Safety is our top priority,” the Delta Police Department said.

The worst intersection, where 44 collisions occurred, was the famous Canucks party intersection on 120th between 70th and 72nd Avenue, where Scottsdale Centre is located.

The next worst spot where 40 collisions took place was on 120th Street between 90th and 86th Avenue.

It might not surprise drivers who commute over the Alex Fraser Bridge that Delta Police said 37 collisions occurred there last year.

Other major intersections where a number of collisions occurred include Nordel Way between 116th and 112th Street, where 22 collisions took place, and Ladner Trunk Road and Highway 17a, where there were 13 collisions in 2023.

Here’s the complete list of crash-prone areas in Delta:

— Delta Police Department (@deltapolice) August 6, 2024

Comparing this most recent list to one that Delta shared back in 2020 shows a bit of a change. In a 2020 post on its website, Delta Police said that Scott Road between 70 and 72nd Avenue — which was the top collision hotspot last year — was the second-most crash-prone area in Delta in 2020.