Imagine living in an enormous Italian villa with a priceless ceiling mural and a statue by Michelangelo. It may sound like a fantasy, but such a property exists — and no one wants to buy it.

Villa Aurora, located in Rome, was listed at $534 million on Tuesday. If sold, it could be the most expensive home in the world. Despite housing the only known ceiling mural painted by famous Italian artist Caravaggio, the 16th-century villa hasn’t received any offers.

The villa is a historical treasure trove. A statue of Greek god of nature attributed to Michelangelo can be found on the villa’s grounds, reported NPR. A box containing letters by Marie Antoinette, Louis XVI and former popes was found in the villa in 2010.

The auction website provides a video touring the villa and showing more of the priceless artworks found on the property.

In an interview with NPR, professor of classics at Rutgers University T. Corey Brennan said there’s more art to be discovered on the grounds, which could also be home to ruins of an ancient Roman villa that may have belonged to Julius Caesar.

The villa, which was last owned by the late Prince Nicolò Boncompagni Ludovisi, has been the subject of a turbulent inheritance dispute between Ludovisi’s three sons and his Texas-born wife, Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi.

The auction has been rescheduled for April 7, 2022 with a 20% reduction in price, reported The Guardian.

Whoever does end up buying the villa will need a large bank account as it comes with the need for restorations costing at least €10 million,

Here’s a tour of the villa through photos: