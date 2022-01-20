Toronto house sells in less than a week for more than $800K over asking

The Toronto real estate market is no stranger to properties selling well over the asking price, and one recently sold house in Scarborough went more than $800,000 over asking.

Located at 25 Wood Glen Road, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home came on the market with an asking price of $2,995,000. Just six days later, the Toronto house sold for $3,800,000 — $805,000 over asking.

Listing agent Jenny Simon says that the seller received eight offers on the home, all over asking. The final selling price, although impressive, did not come as a total shock to her.

“I thought it was a really special product,” Simon said. “The house is a house that showed great photos, but when you go in, it was something completely better than expected.”

The house, with its open, airy feel and modern touches, would certainly have been appealing to aspiring homebuyers. It also has large living and dining areas with a spacious chef’s kitchen and a high-end stove.

“The open concept main floor with the cathedral ceilings and the central fireplace in the middle really, I think, spoke to a lot of people,” Simon noted.

According to the listing, the house is also located close to schools and is across from Lynndale Park, making it “perfect for families.”

“There’s a flooded ice rink for the kids to skate on and there’s a dog park,” Simon said. “It’s a community hub. It really is something special.”

And as exciting as schools and parks are, the most amazing part of this house is perhaps the massive closet in the primary bedroom that could fit even the largest of shoe collections.

It’s not hard to imagine that the property’s backyard would have been another big draw for the buyers with its deck, grassy lawn, and hot tub.

“It backs on to the Toronto Hunt Club, which is really special,” Simon said. “The lot is 160 feet deep but because you back onto the hunt, it felt like a 500-foot-deep property. It just felt like you’re in the middle of the forest in the city.”

Although paying $3.8 million to live in Toronto may not be for everyone, this house is undoubtedly impressive.