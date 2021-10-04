How the world is reacting to the great Facebook outage of 2021

In case you missed it Facebook, and all the services that fall under it, like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, are experiencing a massive outage.

That means no Insta selfies, no Facebook status updates, and no awkward family group chats through WhatsApp. Although, that last one might be a good thing.

Twitter is still alive and well as of Monday afternoon, and people have stormed it with hilarious tweets in relation to the great Facebook outage of October 2021.

Facebook themselves posted an update using Twitter since they can’t do it on their own service.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Of course, people responded to Facebook in a variety of hilarious ways.

Mark Zuckerberg right now pic.twitter.com/L0BmTIrXoN — Tahir Iqbal (@Tahiriqbal095) October 4, 2021

It is likely that traffic on Twitter has increased due to this outage.

Some are suggesting the outage has to do with an interview that aired on Sunday night, on the program 60 Minutes.

Facebook and Instagram are both down worldwide one day after a damning “60 Minutes” segment that featured former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen taking the company’s awfulness to task. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 4, 2021

Have you seen the show Squid Game, by the way? It’s really good.

Only Twitter and Telegram made it to the 2nd game. WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram couldn’t make it 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BWHVCm5RlC — Client 13173 ✊ (@Gitz__) October 4, 2021

The folks over at Messenger seem to think the cosmos has something to do with it.

Mercury in retrograde got the best of us. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and apologize for the inconvenience. #MessengerDown — Messenger (@messenger) October 4, 2021

This has likely been the most productive Monday in months.

Facebook Instagram WhatsApp down Global productivity pic.twitter.com/P5NOdiov4C — Nischal (WazirX) ⚡️ (@NischalShetty) October 4, 2021



Just imagine if Twitter went down too.

Me running to Twitter to confirm that I am not the only one having issue with Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook#serverdown pic.twitter.com/P3o6BW0M9q — sandipan (@fatherland_88) October 4, 2021

There is currently no word on when services will be restored, but you can bet that Twitter doesn’t mind one bit.