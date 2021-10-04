Outages have been reported on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp across the world.
What exactly caused the social networking platforms to go down on Monday morning is still unknown.
Just before noon EDT, a popular outage website showed issues with all three services.
Roughly half of all users reported problems with Instagram and WhatsApps’s mobile apps, while more than 50% of Facebook users had issues with its website.
Users worldwide have been affected by the outages, including in Canada, the US, Europe, India, and Brazil.
With Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp down, social media users flocked to Twitter to air their grievances.
- See also:
Me whenever Instagram WhatsApp or Facebook is down, checking that i’m not alone #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/sYyT5Bsbpv
— クラウド (@CloudsTalkShow) October 4, 2021
This how Twitter feel when y’all get on here complaining about Instagram & Facebook being down #instagramdown
pic.twitter.com/9Pw23D3yrL
— NATE ❁ (@NATERERUN) October 4, 2021
Everyone coming to twitter to see if instagram and whatsapp are down for everyone else #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/FZWBGIP6bU
— #किसान (@ConceptCrack) October 4, 2021
Whatsapp- Instagram Facebook #Instagram #instagramdown #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/6udx5oxyuU
— BCCI (@BCCI_2663) October 4, 2021
Whenever WhatsApp, facebook, instagram goes down
Users: pic.twitter.com/0G2ILG4hMS
— SAGAR (@sagarPro_) October 4, 2021
Instagram and Facebook users checking out Twitter while they’re down pic.twitter.com/MGZoRYmRXl
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 4, 2021
More to come.