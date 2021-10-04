NewsCanada

Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp outages reported

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Oct 4 2021, 9:09 am
Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp outages reported
WhatsApp/Shutterstock

Outages have been reported on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp across the world.

What exactly caused the social networking platforms to go down on Monday morning is still unknown.

Just before noon EDT, a popular outage website showed issues with all three services.

Roughly half of all users reported problems with Instagram and WhatsApps’s mobile apps, while more than 50% of Facebook users had issues with its website.

Users worldwide have been affected by the outages, including in Canada, the US, Europe, India, and Brazil.

With Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp down, social media users flocked to Twitter to air their grievances.

More to come.

Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT