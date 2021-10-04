Outages have been reported on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp across the world.

What exactly caused the social networking platforms to go down on Monday morning is still unknown.

Just before noon EDT, a popular outage website showed issues with all three services.

Roughly half of all users reported problems with Instagram and WhatsApps’s mobile apps, while more than 50% of Facebook users had issues with its website.

Users worldwide have been affected by the outages, including in Canada, the US, Europe, India, and Brazil.

With Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp down, social media users flocked to Twitter to air their grievances.

Me whenever Instagram WhatsApp or Facebook is down, checking that i’m not alone #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/sYyT5Bsbpv — クラウド (@CloudsTalkShow) October 4, 2021

This how Twitter feel when y’all get on here complaining about Instagram & Facebook being down #instagramdown

pic.twitter.com/9Pw23D3yrL — NATE ❁ (@NATERERUN) October 4, 2021

Everyone coming to twitter to see if instagram and whatsapp are down for everyone else #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/FZWBGIP6bU — #किसान (@ConceptCrack) October 4, 2021

Whenever WhatsApp, facebook, instagram goes down Users: pic.twitter.com/0G2ILG4hMS — SAGAR  (@sagarPro_) October 4, 2021

Instagram and Facebook users checking out Twitter while they’re down pic.twitter.com/MGZoRYmRXl — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 4, 2021

