World Juniors fight breaks out in final minute of gold medal game

The dying seconds of the 2024 World Junior Championship may have been the most chaotic of the entire tournament.

With Team USA beating host country Sweden by a 6-2 score, both Junior teams had the option of playing out the clock as the final buzzer neared. They instead opted for some physical play, trading body checks back and forth.

With the pressure of losing the gold medal game on home ice mounting, Swedish forward Anton Johansson instigated a fight with American defenceman and Montreal Canadiens prospect Lane Hutson with 31 seconds on the clock.

Standing at six feet, four inches, Johansson landed a few gloved punches to the 5-foot-10 blueliner’s head before teammate Jimmy Snuggerud jumped to his defense.

With a few other Swedes joining the mix, Hutson then re-emerged for his revenge.

The two traded blows once more, with Hutson ultimately getting the best of his much larger opponent this time.

Things are getting heated between USA and Sweden at the end of the Gold Medal game 😳#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/avk1HrOYJ8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2024

As the chaotic scene broke out, Team USA goalie Trey Augustine threw his arms up in a shrug.

Hutson and two of his teammates were sent to the penalty box. But before play could resume, referees escorted them to the corridor. The ejection didn’t seem to bother the Americans, who didn’t hesitate to start celebrating.

USA HAS DONE IT Team USA has won Gold at the 2024 #WorldJuniors !! pic.twitter.com/BfhleyYcSV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2024

After the game, Hutson, who was sporting a sizeable gash above his lip from a high stick earlier in the game, said he fed off the passionate Gothenburg crowd’s energy, even if they were rooting against his team.

“We feed off that energy. We love it,” the 19-year-old told TSN. “It was exciting to play in this environment.”

With another tournament win, Team USA now has six gold medals and 15 podium finishes at the IIHF event.