How much?! Someone's charging over $1 million for World Juniors gold medal game tickets

Today’s World Juniors gold medal game is the hottest ticket in Canada.

Fans have flocked to the games in Halifax and Moncton, but interest is sky-high for tonight’s sold-out final at Halifax’s 10,000-seat Scotiabank Centre.

Ticket prices for the gold medal game between Canada and Czechia are out of control, with the cheapest resale price for a pair of tickets on StubHub listed at $1,153 CAD each this morning.

The most expensive ticket costs more than a house in Halifax, listed over $1.15 million each. Good luck to that seller.

The average price for a pair of tickets to the final is currently over $500,000 CAD each. Taking away the outrageously-priced million-dollar tickets, that average is still over $7,000 CAD each.

For Canada’s semi-final win over the United States yesterday, the top ticket listed was $79,358 CAD.

For fans looking to grab a bit of Connor Bedard history, the current bid for his game-worn jersey through Hockey Canada Foundation’s online auction is $35,000 CAD.

Canada has never won men’s World Junior gold after losing the first game of the tournament, making Thursday’s clash with Czechia potentially historic.