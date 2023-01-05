Canada will play for World Juniors gold after thrilling win over USA

Canada will play for gold at the World Juniors once again, after a thrilling 6-2 win over USA in Halifax.

They’ll play Czechia, the only team to beat them in this tournament, in the gold medal game tomorrow.

Despite the score-line, this was not a dominant win by Team Canada. In fact, it was filled with many nervous moments.

It was USA that dominated the start of this game, outshooting Canada 9-0 through the first five minutes, and jumping out to a 2-0 lead by the 10:30 mark on goals by Logan Cooley and Kenny Connors.

Connor Bedard scored a critical goal for Canada in the first period, just 1:19 after the Americans took a two-goal lead, to quickly cut the lead in half.

Canada exploded for three goals in the second period, from Logan Stankoven, Adam Fantilli, and Joshua Roy, to carry a 4-2 lead into the third period.

The Americans were sour to have two goals overturned on video replay due to goaltender interference, including a borderline one from Jackson Blake in the second period, which would have tied the game 3-3.

USA’s second overturned goal was a more obvious decision, when Rutger McGroarty poked at the Canadian goalie’s pad to dislodge the puck early in the third period.

Brandt Clarke gave Canada a three-goal lead midway through the final frame. Roy added an empty netter, finishing the night with four points.

Canada’s MVP was their goalie, as Thomas Milic stopped 43 of the 45 shots he faced, which included numerous high-danger chances.

Chaz Lucius streaks in alone but Milic makes a big save!#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/zNUtd2kQyz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2023

Canada will have a chance at redemption in the gold medal game, facing Czechia, the team that upset them 5-2 on Boxing Day. The Czechs beat Sweden in the other semi-final in dramatic fashion, tying the game with 39 seconds left in the third period and winning it in overtime.

Canada is the defending champion, and has won this tournament nine times since 2005. The Czechs will take home their first medal at the World Juniors since 2005. They last won gold in 2001.

You can catch the gold medal game between Canada and Czechia on TSN tomorrow at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.