Camouflaged cameramen steal the show at World Juniors

They’re the unlikely heroes of the 2023 World Juniors.

Dressed in all-white, including their camera covers, they’re not meant to be seen, but the on-ice cameramen in Halifax and Moncton are developing a dedicated following.

can never get enough of ghost camera guy at World Juniors. Not sure there is great value in on ice camera shots, but I like the guy nevertheless 👻 🎥 pic.twitter.com/xovLSokNIB — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) December 27, 2022

The legend of Nathan Eidse, the camouflaged camera operator, continues to grow🤣#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/9UCmxrSGyR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 1, 2023

Fans dressing up as the on ice incognito cameraman might be the best part of this year's World Juniors. …also that Bedard guy is pretty good — Scott Hutter (@scotthutter20) January 2, 2023

A group of Canadian hockey fans decked themselves out in all-white, using cardboard boxes as cameras during Canada’s group stage game against Sweden on December 31, while a young kid went head to toe in the cameraman gear for Monday morning’s matchup between Finland and Sweden.

HE’S A WORLD JUNIOR LEGEND 😂🎥🐐 pic.twitter.com/1xnnk2GY66 — BarDown (@BarDown) January 1, 2023

It’s not too often you see anyone other than players on the ice for warmups, let alone giving pucks to kids, but that’s precisely what the cameramen have been doing in Moncton and Halifax at the 2023 World Juniors.

At Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre, Nathan Eidse makes his way around the ice, giving viewers an up-close look at men’s hockey’s next superstars. He also has a counterpart in Moncton at the Avenir Centre.

While the action is underway, he sits in the penalty box until his time to shine comes around.

Eidse, a 29-year-old from Rosenort, Manitoba, is a freelancer for TSN and has also worked the Olympic Games and other major events for other outlets. With TSN, he began as an on-ice cameraman at the Hlika-Gretzky Cup summer tournament before making his World Juniors debut in Vancouver in 2019.

Although European broadcasters have used the camera angle for nearly two decades, it is still a relatively novel idea for North American hockey.

While the on-ice cameramen are taking the spotlight at the 2023 tournament, they’ll try to avoid the same impact that the on-glass robot camera made in 2020, with Canada avoiding a penalty in the gold medal game before Akil Thomas scored the tournament-clinching goal.

Outside of dressing up as their favourite broadcast technicians, the fans in Atlantic Canada have been outstanding, with over 5,000 showing up for the relegation games between Austria and Latvia, with one fan even proposing to Austria’s Ian Scherzer earlier in the tournament.