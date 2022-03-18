Canada's happiness levels have fallen significantly: report

The World Happiness Report for 2022 just dropped, and it appears so did Canada’s happiness levels. The World Happiness Report uses global survey data to report how people evaluate their own lives in more than 150 countries worldwide. This year marked their 10th, and they say it “reveals a bright light in dark times.” Unfortunately, that isn’t so true for Canada. The country did not make it into the 10 ten happiest countries list, instead ranking at number 15.

The World Happiness Report 2022 is out!https://t.co/KqNvd3OINv pic.twitter.com/LQkIn8XjbR — World Happiness Report (@HappinessRpt) March 18, 2022

“This marks a substantial fall for Canada, which was fifth 10 years ago in the first World Happiness Report,” the report reads.

As it almost always does, Finland led the pack as the happiest country of all. Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, and Norway followed.

Then came Israel in ninth place and New Zealand in ninth and 10th place, respectively. After Austria, Australia, Ireland, and Germany, Canada stood in 15th place.

Even though the US ranked below Canada, it showed improvement compared to last year, moving up from 19th place on the list.

Last year, the True North was in 14th place. It dropped four notches from 2020, and six from its 2019 ranking.

But hey, at least we’re in the top 20 now!