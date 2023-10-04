26-year-old killed in accident dismantling Cypress Mountain coaster

A young man has died in what police are characterizing as a tragic industrial accident at Cypress Mountain Resort.

West Vancouver police told Daily Hive that a 26-year-old worker was crushed underneath an off-roading heavy-lifting vehicle while dismantling the Eagle Coaster for the season.

Sgt. Mark McLean said the man was driving the heavy-duty vehicle when it began to roll down the mountain or get away from him. It’s believed the young man tried to catch the vehicle or regain control of it, and somewhere in the process, the vehicle rolled on top of him.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and police assisted paramedics in finding him in the steep terrain. The BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC will be looking further into the circumstances leading up to his death.

The worker was a new arrival in BC, having come from Ontario to spend the winter working at Cypress Mountain. McLean said a police detachment in Ontario is supporting his family, and the man’s identity and home community are not being released to the public at this time.