Employees told to return to work after body of co-worker pulled out of a machine

About a week after a food factory worker was injured in the workplace, Korean media reports that a 23-year-old worker was killed in a tragic accident.

According to Korea Times, the woman died on Saturday, October 15 when she got caught in a sauce mixer machine at the factory, which produces baked goods. The victim’s body wasn’t discovered until the next day.

After removing the victim’s body from the machine, an online news site reported that employees were told to return to work.

Just before the incident, it was reported that an employee’s hand was caught in a machine but wasn’t sent to the hospital since the employee wasn’t a full-time worker.

Korea Times states that on Friday, October 21, SPC Chairman Hur Young-in bowed his head in apology during a press conference at the company’s Seoul headquarters.

“I am deeply responsible for this accident and humbly accept the severe rebuke and criticism of the public,” said Hur, adding that the company should have been more considerate to the employees and that they’re cooperating with authorities on the investigation.

SPC President Hwang Jae-bok vowed to invest US$69.6 million in the next three years to improve workplace safety.

The incident has sparked indignation and calls from protestors to boycott SPC Group, a South Korean food manufacturing company, which runs franchises for Paris Baguette, Paris Croissant, Dunkin’ Donuts, Jamba Juice, and Shake Shack.

On social media, people are sharing images with all the brands managed by SPC.

“I decided to boycott because I was horrified by the company’s decision to keep the factory running right after a worker lost her life during her shift,” said Yang Tae-hyeon, 30, an office worker.https://t.co/vRxQPl5Y8B — Hankyoreh English (@TheHankyoreh) October 19, 2022

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) tweeted, “Is it enough to kill a worker and apologize?”

A writer for The Korea Herald tweeted that relatives of the victim claim that the company sent a box of bread from Paris Baguette as a gift during the funeral.

A young worker died in a sauce mixing machine at a factory where safety failures have been found. It sparked a boycott against brands like Paris Baguette (owned by SPC). Her relative says the company sent Paris Baguette bread as a gift to her funeral. https://t.co/5rCFbSwjCR — Hyunsu Yim (@hyunsuinseoul) October 20, 2022

“Oh! How tone-deaf and insensitive can this corporation be? Apalling!” wrote one Twitter user.

Another wrote, “I don’t even know what to say. Do rich ppl have no empathy?”