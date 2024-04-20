New women’s hockey attendance world record set at Canadiens arena

The PWHL has been nothing but a huge success in its first season and had yet another very successful outing this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Montreal took on Toronto at the Bell Centre, which also serves as the home arena to the Montreal Canadiens. Though Montreal usually plays out of Place Bell in nearby Laval and at the Verdun Auditorium, it was announced over a month ago that today’s game would take place at the Bell Centre in hopes of breaking yet another attendance record for the most fans at a professional women’s hockey game.

“The ‘Duel at the Top’ will bring an intriguing dimension to this chapter: whether PWHL Montréal, which already has played before four of the top five crowds in our inaugural season, can make more women’s hockey history at the Bell Centre by taking the world attendance record away from PWHL Toronto,” said Jayna Hefford, the league’s senior vice president of hockey operations.

They were able to accomplish just that, as 21,105 individuals packed the Bell Centre to take in the action.

A NEW WORLD RECORD! 🙌 The @thepwhlofficial ‘Duel at the Top’ between @PWHL_Montreal and @PWHL_Toronto features a sold-out crowd of 21,105 at Bell Centre in Montreal and becomes the most-attended women’s hockey game in history pic.twitter.com/3QLF4zhJfp — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) April 20, 2024

The Montreal crowd was buzzing all afternoon, with perhaps the loudest ovation of all coming when Marie-Philip Poulin’s name was announced during starting lineups.

Bell Centre welcomes Marie-Philip Poulin pic.twitter.com/iDwEQZ1POV — Kyle Cushman (@Kyle_Cush) April 20, 2024

Unfortunately, Montreal wound up just short, falling to Toronto in a 3-2 overtime final. Poulin was able to register an assist, giving her 21 points on the season.

While many fans were in attendance, the most notable were some members of the Canadiens, who showed up to show their support.

Ici pour encourager la LPHF Montréal! Habs in the house to support @PWHL_Montreal! pic.twitter.com/Z9Gg9Vmtfb — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 20, 2024

With how big the PWHL is getting, attendance numbers like these should be able to continue moving forward when the right venues are available. Days like today certainly prove just how much fans love watching women’s hockey.