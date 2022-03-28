"Sexist" comments on Vancouver radio show prompt demands for apology

There are calls for an apology from a Vancouver radio station and its host after comments about South Asian mothers.

In February, Harjinder Thind — the news director and host for 93.1 RED FM — had Jag Nagra on his show to discuss the Punjabi Market.

Nagra took to social media and talked with Daily Hive about what she calls a troubling experience, saying Thind was speaking about women who were giving up their children for adoption, allegedly shaming them for doing so, without considering what factors could lead up to that decision.

Now, women’s groups from around the Lower Mainland have written a letter to the management of the radio station.

“We are outraged by the sexist and contemptuous remarks RED FM host Harjinder Thind made about young South Asian women on his show that aired on February 24, 2022. In a degrading tone, he ridiculed and blamed women for placing their babies up for adoption by using expressions such as, ‘Who are these women…mostly first-time mothers…mostly South Asian…abandoning their babies without even seeing their faces…immediately after birth in the maternity ward of the Surrey Memorial Hospital.'”

They claim he also “urged doctors or nurses to act unethically and come forward to disclose confidential patient information by asking ‘who these women are and promised to keep the informants’ identities hidden and even alter their voices.”

Now, these groups — including the Aboriginal Women’s Action Network, Asian Women For Equality, and the Indo Canadian Women’s Organization — are demanding an apology and action. In the letter, several steps are outlined:

We demand immediate action from RED FM and Harjinder Thind:

Apologize for Harjinder Thind’s sexist comments In consultation with Women’s groups seek and undergo education & awareness training on the history of the advancement of women and diversity seeking groups’ rights & equality, gender-based violence and the impact of trauma. Dedicate significant air time to women’s groups on the topics of women’s reproductive rights; men’s responsibilities for child-rearing; and how community, public health agencies, and family can support young mothers and women in general.

I’m happy to see this letter and would love to see RedFM’s response and to see them implement the above asks. There’s a history of misogyny is SA media, and education and awareness on RedFM’s part is much needed. They have a platform and should be using it responsibly. /End — Jag Nagra (@jagnagra_) March 28, 2022

After the incident, Red FM did release a statement, but stopped short of issuing an apology.

STATEMENT BY RED FM pic.twitter.com/yF4f5rKSGl — RED FM™ VANCOUVER (@redfmvancouver) March 4, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to RED FM for comment.