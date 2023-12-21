NewsCrime

VPD warns of "significant" safety risk around woman awaiting trial living in Vancouver

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Dec 21 2023, 8:48 pm
VPD warns of "significant" safety risk around woman awaiting trial living in Vancouver
VPD | Google Maps

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is warning the public about a woman on trial who poses a “significant” safety risk in the community she’s living in.

Kayla Kelly, 29, is currently awaiting trial on four charges, which include two counts of assault, one count of assaulting a police officer, and one count of assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

Kelly was recently arrested for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon related to a serious random stranger assault.

Kelly is 5’5″ and weighs 148 pounds, with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

While police haven’t explicitly stated where Kelly resides, there are some court-imposed conditions that she must comply with.

Kelly can’t be found in the 100 block of East Pender, including the lanes. She must not possess any weapons, including knives or sharp blades, outside of consuming food, and she can’t keep syringes or needles outside of her place of residence or a designated safe injection site unless it’s capped and in sealed manufactured packaging.

“Kelly’s behaviour has been escalating, and she’s the suspect in multiple recent violent incidents,” said VPD Constable Jason Doucette.

“Despite the efforts of the VPD and our partner agencies, she remains in the community, and her unpredictable behaviour puts the public at risk.”

Police are asking anyone who witnesses Kelly violating any of her conditions to call 911.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop