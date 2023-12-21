VPD warns of "significant" safety risk around woman awaiting trial living in Vancouver

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is warning the public about a woman on trial who poses a “significant” safety risk in the community she’s living in.

Kayla Kelly, 29, is currently awaiting trial on four charges, which include two counts of assault, one count of assaulting a police officer, and one count of assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

Kelly was recently arrested for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon related to a serious random stranger assault.

Kelly is 5’5″ and weighs 148 pounds, with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

While police haven’t explicitly stated where Kelly resides, there are some court-imposed conditions that she must comply with.

Kelly can’t be found in the 100 block of East Pender, including the lanes. She must not possess any weapons, including knives or sharp blades, outside of consuming food, and she can’t keep syringes or needles outside of her place of residence or a designated safe injection site unless it’s capped and in sealed manufactured packaging.

“Kelly’s behaviour has been escalating, and she’s the suspect in multiple recent violent incidents,” said VPD Constable Jason Doucette.

“Despite the efforts of the VPD and our partner agencies, she remains in the community, and her unpredictable behaviour puts the public at risk.”

Police are asking anyone who witnesses Kelly violating any of her conditions to call 911.