Police search for woman who allegedly stabbed stranger in Surrey grocery store

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who is believed to have stabbed a stranger in a Surrey grocery store Thursday afternoon.

The violence broke out just before 1 pm at the Real Canadian Superstore near Guildford Centre, Surrey RCMP said in a news release. Officers arrived within minutes of the 911 call and found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

Her injuries were serious, and she was taken to hospital.

Investigators don’t believe the two women knew each other and say there was no apparent confrontation before the stabbing. At this point, police don’t know the motive.

“We are releasing a photo of the suspect and asking for the public’s assistance with identifying her,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. “If anyone has information about the identity of the female suspect, we urge you to reach out to our investigators.”

Police describe the suspect as a woman in her 30s with long dark hair, a navy blue V-neck shirt, black pants, white shoes, and carrying a blue satchel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.