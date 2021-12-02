Woman attacked and sexually assaulted inside SkyTrain station: Transit Police

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted a woman inside a SkyTrain station.

The incident occurred on November 27, just after 12 am. Metro Vancouver Transit Police say that a woman was walking to the platform of the 29th Avenue SkyTrain Station when she was approached by a person who asked her for the time.

“As the suspect approached the woman, they allegedly blocked her path multiple times and tried to engage in conversation,” Transit Police say in a statement. “They eventually wrapped their arms around her, groped her, and forced her to the ground.”

The victim fought back and managed to push the suspect away. Police say that she was shoved down a set of stairs, and the suspect attempted to grab her phone.

“The victim punched the suspect, yelled for help, and was able to retrieve her phone.”

#MVTPMediaRelease @TransitPolice are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted a woman inside a SkyTrain station. https://t.co/UcGBIDm3tJ pic.twitter.com/3DW5J8EqAW — Media Relations for Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@MVTP_Media) December 1, 2021

The suspect is described as a medium- or olive-skinned individual in their early 20s, standing approximately 5’9″ tall with a medium build and black hair with a red tint. At the time of the incident, they were wearing a black jacket with large white lettering down the back, black pants, black shoes with a yellow sole, and black nail polish.

pic.twitter.com/3yaEcomDV4 — Media Relations for Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@MVTP_Media) December 1, 2021

The victim reported the incident to Transit Police the same day that it occurred. Spokesperson Mike Yake is asking for anyone with information to come forward and is confident that the public will be able to help police identify the suspect.

“Reducing sexual assaults is an operational priority for Metro Vancouver Transit Police,” he says. “Every report is taken seriously and investigated fully. A predatory attack like this is very concerning. We are using every means available, including the media, to identify this suspect quickly. ”

Anyone with information can contact the Metro Vancouver Transit Police tip line at 604-516-7419 and refer to file 2021-22885.