Man pulled down child's pants at Richmond business, woman claims

Mounties in Richmond are looking into a possible incident involving a child at a business in the city.

Richmond RCMP say a woman has come forward to say she was in a parent-monitoring room at a business on Triangle Road when she saw a man allegedly pulling down a young child’s pants.

She apparently saw this happen through a television that cycles through surveillance from around the business.

This apparently happened in the afternoon on March 14 and was reported to police later that night.

A release from Mounties says, “The complainant stated it was dark and there were lasers operating so she could not provide a detailed description of those involved. The complainant did report the incident to staff who immediately turned on the lights and attended the area but did not see anything suspicious.”

Staff reviewed the video surveillance of the area where the incident is believed to have happened, but couldn’t find anything suspicious.

“This is a very serious allegation and we are doing everything we can to attempt to identify those involved,” says Corporal Adriana O’Malley.

The business is fully cooperating with the police investigation and is providing any evidence that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or have information regarding this file, is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.