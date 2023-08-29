Woman uses "belly fat" to sneak gun into MLB stadium and it goes off

More details have emerged regarding a mysterious shooting that wounded two people during Friday’s Chicago White Sox-Oakland Athletics game.

While local police have not been able to identify a shooter over the past few days, new details may soon lead them to a conclusion on the case.

According to a new report from ESPN reporter Peggy Kusinski, a woman who was “grazed” by a bullet apparently snuck a firearm into Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field.

However, she did not hide the gun in a purse, shoe, or even a hat.

She instead got the loaded piece through security by reportedly lodging it between folds of her own belly fat.

As I reported on @ESPN1000 just now… the shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field during a #WhiteSox game was indeed an accidental discharge by one of the women “grazed” by the bullet. She reportedly snuck the gun in past metal detectors hiding it in the folds of her belly fat. — Peggy Kusinski (@peggykusinski) August 29, 2023

How she managed to evade the metal detectors is still unknown.

The shooting occurred during the third inning of the game around 7:30 pm.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Chicago Police Department initially requested that the game be halted “for public safety reasons” after the violent event was discovered. And while the post-game Vanilla Ice concert was canceled due to “technical difficulties,” the MLB action went on as scheduled after the incident, ending in a 12-4 win for Oakland.

Police said one victim was a 42-year-old woman who was shot in the leg. The other is a 26-year-old woman, who had a scratch on her stomach.